‘A lovely lady’: Neighbours in shock over tragic death

A MANUNDA street is reeling after the death of a trusted neighbour at the weekend.

Grandmother Lynette Moar was tragically killed in a car accident outside her Birch Street home on Sunday morning.

Known simply as Lyn by her neighbours, Ms Moar was often seen in the morning, walking her beloved black labrador Jedda.

"They were inseparable," next door neighbour Colin Johns said.

"She had lived here for twenty years and we were on good terms with her.

"She was an easygoing person, very live and let live."

True to her character, Ms Moar's last conversation with Mr Johns was out of concern for her neighbour's safety.

"She said some kids had come into her yard and she had come to warn us," Mr Johns said.

"She had nabbed them but they disappeared."

The Birch Street resident said he "implicitly trusted" the grandmother, who was aged in her 70s.

"She would look after our place if we went on holiday," Mr Johns said.

"She was a good neighbour."

Mr Johns was woken by police lights at about 5am on Sunday.

"The lights were flashing, they said there had been a tragic accident around the corner," Mr Johns said.

The house in Birch St Manunda where a woman died in a tragic car accident. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS

Police have called for witnesses with any information about the incident to come forward.

"She had the same routine for years and years," Mr Johns said.

"She would drive off in the morning and take Jedda for a walk - the dog would get a walk at least once a day."

Tragically Ms Moar was crushed to death under a vehicle which rolled and pinned her underneath.

Paramedics, firefighters and police rushed to the scene but were unable to revive her.

Another neighbour described Ms Moar as "a lovely lady."

"She kept to herself, drove her car and walked her dog up and down the street," the neighbour, who preferred to remain anonymous, said.

"It's just terrible, I'm in shock."