A majestic flamenco night you can't miss

OLE! Pomona's Majestic Theatre will come alive with flamenco dancing and Latin music on August 25.

Timbeao Planet is presenting the concert in a casual and intimate environment said to leave people captivated.

This will be world music at its best, featuring international talents from the Conbrio Flamenco ensemble as well as the Cachicamo Latin Harps.

Together these two ensembles will transport the audience to exotic places, providing a sound and visual-scape journey from Southern Spain to South America.

With genres from Columbia, Cuba, Venezuela and Mexico and a Spanish-influenced rhythm, the night will be full of passion, spirit and energy.

Featuring traditional instruments and choreography this will be one not to miss.

Paco's Tacos Food Truck will also be selling food on the night to compliment the theme.

Flamenco and Latin Music begins at 5pm and tickets are $20 online at www.trybooking.com/WYUZ or $25 at the door.