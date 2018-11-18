A Majestic performance for Chontia

Chontia and her band will play Pomona's Majestic Theatre on November 25.

CHONTIA has been likened to some of the worlds greats including Aretha Franklin, Adele, Etta James and Bonnie Raitt.

Born in Queensland in 1981 to a musical family, Chontia started singing from a very early age.

Her natural gift as an exceptionally talented young singer was obvious to all around right from the start.

Aged just eight she performed publicly for the very first time, sowing the seeds for a life in music. Pursuing her dreams she never let up and at age just 18 she was well on the way to establishing herself as a stand-out performer.

In 2013 she moved to the Sunshine Coast and formed her Band.

During the past few years She has gone from strength to strength performing throughout Australia at major festivals and venues including Woodford Folk Festival, Airlie Beach Music Festival, Tamworth, Caloundra Music Festival, Wintermoon (Springfest).

Together with an ensemble of the finest musicians gracing the stage, Chontia Live in Concert is set to be one of the biggest and most exciting events of the year:

The concert is on Sunday November 25, 2pm at the Majestic Theatre Pomona.

Bookings via www.themajestictheatre.com.au.