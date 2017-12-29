A major boost for dam and jobs at Lake Macdonald

AN $80million upgrade of Seqwater's Six Mile Creek Dam is a step closer to creating 100 local jobs after gaining special "co-ordinated project” status.

Minister for State Development Cameron Dick said Seqwater's proposed upgrade would bring the dam, also known as Lake Macdonald, up to modern safety standards making it better able to withstand a major flood event.

"The Co-ordinator General has declared Six Mile Creek Dam a co-ordinated project, slashing red tape and ensuring this vital project is up and running as soon as possible,” Mr Dick said.

Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Minister Anthony Lynham said the dam provided an essential raw water supply for the Noosa area.

"As part of the South East Queensland Water Grid, Six Mile Creek Dam contributes to overall drinking water security for the south-east corner,” Dr Lynham said.

"The two-year dam upgrade project will ensure the long-term security of water supply and the ongoing recreational use of Lake Macdonald and its foreshore.

"The lake attracts more than 200,000 visitors a year, providing an economic boost to the local community and tourism.”

The proposed project involves removing the existing spillway, building a new concrete spillway, improving existing embankments and potentially building a saddle dam.

Mr Dick said the upgrades would retain Lake Macdonald's current 8018 megalitre storage capacity and improve the dam's capability to cope with major floods.