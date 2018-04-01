Menu
A Marcus Artisan expo to showcase arty creations

TALENTED: Artists exhibiting at the Marcus Exhibition.
THE innovative and exciting Expressions exhibition by the Marcus Beach Artisans - Jude Tulloch, Kristine Cameron, Julie Hemsley, Mike Wootton and Lee Harrison - will showcase at the Butter Factory Arts Centre, 11A Maple St, Cooroy, from Friday, April 6 until Tuesday, May 8.

The three painters in the group (Jude Tulloch, Kristine Cameron and Lee Harrison) have produced a series of quiet, meditative seascapes and landscapes symbolic of Noosa and the Everglades and inspired by the surrounding natural beauty.

Sharp contrasts of shadows and play of light on the water effectively create the special mood depicted in these paintings.

Sculptor Mike Wootton's mystical creations feature extraordinarily unique artistic pieces, evoking a spiritual sense of presence.

Photographer Julie Hemsley has an exceptional range of photographs, together with her new book entitled Pathways.

This is the debut joint exhibition for the Marcus Beach Artisans who formed three years ago.

The opening of Expressions is a celebration of their journey together so far. There are two other exhibitions opening concurrently. In the Butter Factory foyer space Nicole Harper will exhibit her landscape paintings in a show titled hARTLAND.

In the Butter Box, a community show entitled Art of the Body coincides with the Cooroy Body Art Festival.

Topics:  art and craft cooroy cooroy butter factory multimedia

Noosa News

