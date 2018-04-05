Menu
Login
Property

A multi-million dollar home for Monopoly enthusiasts

1 Mayfair Lane, Buderim has come onto the market, for offers above $1.9 million only.
1 Mayfair Lane, Buderim has come onto the market, for offers above $1.9 million only.
Matty Holdsworth
by

ADVANCE to Mayfair, if unowned you may purchase this property.

Enthusiasts of the classic board game Monopoly will be familiar with the make-or-break home.

It is the most expensive property, an exclusive and sought after chance to join the elite.

While life is no board game, the Sunshine Coast's very own Mayfair Lane is there for the taking.

Number 1 Mayfair Lane, Buderim has recently come onto the market, complete with breathtaking ocean and mountain views.

Amber Werchon Property believe it is the most coveted block on the street.

"It is a Paul Clout-designed home, with three suspended slabs with those stunning views all across the ocean," agent Stacy Downey said.

"The location of the block, with its own gated private driveway makes it so coveted. And the views, nothing impedes it at all.

"Mount Ninderry, Mount Coolum, Mudjimba Island, Port Cartwright, so see it all.

"It was built on the side of a hill, so while you sacrifice a backyard, the panoramic views are incredible."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The home's previous occupants owned it for a decade and raised a family there.

Ms Downey said it was an opportunity for an older family to overtake.

"Because it is so big it probably isn't ideal for little kids," she said.

"But it is so low maintenance and easy living.

"The home has simply become to big for the owners as their family has grown up. But there is no urgency, they want to go to the right people."

Only offers of more than $1.92 million will be considered.

Topics:  amber werchon property buderim editors picks home living property real estate sunshine coast

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now

Just In

Tumbling into print with six of Noosa's best yarns

Tumbling into print with six of Noosa's best yarns

Meet the Noosa authors at book launch at Wallace House on Friday

Noosa's brave Billy a true Anzac

The Battle of Passchendaele was a bloody and muddy nightmare. Inset: Lance Corporal Bill Bauer..

Shedding light on the fallen

Memories of river bliss for Noosa's amazing Grace

MILESTONE: A 100 years old but still very young at heart is Grace Smerdon.

Grace turns 100

Dennis takes beach art inland

Master sand sculptor Dennis Massoud on Mooloolaba Beach.

Festival has a sandy edge

Local Partners