A need for NBN speed has real byte

ON YER BIKE: Gary Swanepoel is keen to help inform locals on what to expect for the NBN local roll out.

FOR Noosa businesses wanting to access fast NBN broadband it is a case of more is not the merrier in this fibre to node hook up.

"The NBN roll-out is just ADSL on steroids,” said Junction 2 Coworking space's Gary Swanepoel.

"So you will most likely notice an increase in speeds. But that speed will slowly diminish as more people come on the network, and we all consume more bandwidth.”

NBN users on a contention rate (the number of users sharing the same data capacity) of 1:25 will mean a business or home is sharing the service with 24 other people. These pros and cons of Noosa's NBN connection will be thrashed out at a special user information session organised by Junction 2 with speakers from the local broadband industry including Our Community Broadband and WaveLength Technologies. This info opportunity will start 5pm on Monday.

"NBN promises download speeds of up to 100Mbps,” Mr Swanepoel said.

"The most on your ADSL2+ plan is probably 8Mbps.”

However he said the NBN speed slowed the more users were on the network, the further you were away from the exchange and depending on the state of the copper wires over that last 1.6 kilometres.

"Having super fast broad speeds is really kind of useless if, as a business, we can't reliably get those speeds,” he said.

Mr Swanepeol said in an average home using six devices the internet speed on such a share network could drop dramatically, possibly as low as one megabyte per second. He said users could ask an ISP to provide a broadband service with a 1:1 contention ratio or a much lower contention ratio.

"Currently it's not cheap, so you'll need to weigh up your costs vs reliability,” he said.

"As Junction 2 we have a 20Mbps 1:1 dedicated line. It costs several hundred dollars a month and we only notice the speed starting to wobble when we get more than 15 people in the space. Most of our members are high bandwidth users as well. We're in the process of upgrading to a faster system, as our capacity has grown to accommodate 30 members, so we'd love to share what we've learnt.”

Mr Swanepoel said the NBN rollout at Noosa Junction was under way with four nodes installed in Lanyana Way, Bottle Brush Ave, Eugarie St and Sunshine Beach Rd. The roll-out is fibre to the node, meaning the last kilometre from the node to the building is over the existing copper network. Users need to choose a service provider to have their internet installed.

"After the nodes are installed there is still testing and provisioning, meaning we only expect the first NBN lines to be activated around August/September,” he said.