A new club arising — and a new beginning

THIS year is a great opportunity for children to become Sunshine Beach Surf Life Saving Club nippers, and for their families to become members, and join in the celebration of the opening of the brand new surf club.

Nippers at Sunshine are our junior lifesavers in training.

Come and enjoy a morning on our beautiful beach every Sunday and watch your kids learn about surf and beach safety in a friendly, fun and safe environment at a spectacular location and an awesome club.

Parents are highly encouraged to get involved and not only make new friends, but also learn about ocean and beach safety.

There are opportunities throughout the age groups to ride nipper boards and boogie boards, and have fun with flags and beach sprints.

If you or your children are interested in competing at surf lifesaving carnivals, there is also the opportunity to join the club’s surf sports group. It includes training for board paddling, ironman, team water and beach events, beach sprinting and beach flag competitions.

Join up on registration day and become part of the Sunshine Beach family.

Sunshine Beach nipper registrations will be held on Saturday, August 31 and Sunday, September 8 from 10.30am-1pm at the Noosa Aquatic Centre.

The first Sunday nippers session is planned to be on Sunday, September 22.

For more information in regards to training courses, club memberships, nipper registrations and club sponsorship please visit our website www.sunshinebeachslsc.com.au.

Alternatively you can contact administration via email, lifesaving@sunshinebeachslsc.com.au or call Michelle Burnett, Lifesaving Manager 0448 120 337.