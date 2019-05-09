A new Diamond concept plan

FOLLOWING the confirmation of community support for a roundabout at Cooroy's Diamond/Elm streets intersection, the local residents' association is preparing a concept plan for the busy junction.

It is one of two intersections in Cooroy where Transport and Main Roads had designed plans for the installation of traffic lights, but residents had vetoed that solution for both of them.

The Myall and Elm street intersection is more complex given it involves the bridge across the railway lines.

Cooroy Area Residents Association president Rod Ritchie said Noosa Council has asked CARA to present the concept plan to council.

"With the expected growth of the town CBD to the east of the rail line, the plan is to present the east side as an alternative retail zone with a Cooroy character,” Mr Ritchie said.

"Traffic lights at this intersection would create a suburban Brisbane look that would not be appropriate for a vibrant rural retail precinct.”

Mr Ritchie said the concept plan would incorporate a new entry into Cooroy Railway Station car park included in a proposed transit centre on Queensland Rail-owned land, an idea floated by local developer Ron McCarthy, which will in turn allow the use of the current turn-off ramp access to the station on the west side of the intersection.

"CARA's plan will include an iconic roundabout that presents a distinctive eastern entrance to Cooroy, with pedestrian crossings to both new development proposals, associated traffic calming measures, and a new Transit Centre near the railway station,” Mr Ritchie said.

"More information will be provided as it comes to hand.”

Meanwhile, Nicklin MP Marty Hunt was to meet with TMR officials late Thursday to discuss the interchange.

Mr Hunt, in an April 18 media release, said TMR had advised "the majority of people who participated in the consultation process are against traffic lights as the solution to the safety issues at these intersections".

"He will meet with CARA following his talks with TMR,” Mr Ritchie said.