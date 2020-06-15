Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

‘A new low’: Liberal Senator sparks fury

by Samantha Maiden
15th Jun 2020 4:21 PM

 

Liberal Senator Amanda Stoker has sparked outrage over "vile" comments that Labor claims "invoked the words of a dying man" to take a cheap shot at Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Appearing on Sky News last Thursday, Senator Stoker accused the Ms Palaszczuk of being the "knee on the throat" of local businesses.

The Bundaberg-based former lawyer appeared to invoke the murder of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of police, adding that the Queensland Premier was the reason that businesses "couldn't breathe".

"Here's the thing that worries me most,'' Senator Stoker said.

"And what worries me most is Premier Palaszczuk knows that she is absolutely choking our economy by having these borders shut.

"She is the knee on the throat of the businesses of Queensland stopping them breathing. Right?".

Senator Amanda Stoker is under fire for her remarks that seemed to invoke the dying words of George Floyd. Picture: Kym Smith
Senator Amanda Stoker is under fire for her remarks that seemed to invoke the dying words of George Floyd. Picture: Kym Smith

 

In the Senate today, Labor asked Finance Minister Mathias Cormann a series of questions over whether he endorsed the statement in the current climate.

Northern Territory Labor Senator Malarndirri McCarthy said it was time for the Prime Minister to act.

"Scott Morrison needs to say whether he endorses his Senator's abhorrent statement and if not, what he's going to do about it?,'' she said.

 

Labor Senator Murray Watt said the comments represented "a new low".

"Senator Stoker's words are gross and insensitive,'' he told news.com.au.

"It's no wonder the government is leaving so many people behind when it's own senators think so little of human beings."

Senator Stoker’s office said she won’t be backing down from her remarks. Picture: Jerad Williams
Senator Stoker’s office said she won’t be backing down from her remarks. Picture: Jerad Williams

 

Senator Stoker has previously courted controversy with a petition against the "transgender agenda".

"If a grown man chooses to wear women's clothing and change their name, we are generally content to live and let live," she wrote.

"But that doesn't mean we abandon truth.

"It doesn't mean we abandon common sense or our understanding of basic biology."

A spokesman for Senator Stoker said she would not be backing away from the comments and would issue a statement shortly.

More to come …

Originally published as 'A new low': Liberal Senator sparks fury

More Stories

amanda stoker editors picks george floyd liberal national party

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Call for boat shed 'monstrosity' to be rejected

        premium_icon Call for boat shed 'monstrosity' to be rejected

        Council News A Noosaville resident is urging council to "make a decision with the next 100 years in mind" and reject a boating and fisheries patrol site at Munna Point.

        Splashdown: At last the NAC is back

        premium_icon Splashdown: At last the NAC is back

        News Time to get back in the swim: what’s back open in Noosa from today.

        Highway mayhem as rollover closes road

        premium_icon Highway mayhem as rollover closes road

        Breaking Man in his 60s injured in single-vehicle rollover on Bruce Highway

        Southern tourists queuing at the border ready to spend big

        premium_icon Southern tourists queuing at the border ready to spend big

        News Queensland tourism operators hope for southerner visitor deluge