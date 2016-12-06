A new meeting hub for Eumundi

FRESH LOOK: An artist's impression of Our Village Eumundi's social hub.

A EUMUNDI development proposal to be lodged this week with Sunshine Coast Council will have as its centrepiece a social 'piazza' area where locals and visitors can kickback.

Our Village Eumundi is the combined vision of the well-known Formosa family, made up of Louis and Janet and their two daughters Jenny and Louise Formosa.

They are the long term owners and operators of the successful Eumundi Parkside and Eumundi Square.

The Formosas are looking to transform the town's Highway Motors and Butter Factory sites on Memorial Dr, the old railway corridor, and the dwellings on Cook St in Eumundi.

Louise sees this development as a social focal point for the town connecting the community and engaging them both culturally and environmentally.

"Stage one of Our Village Eumundi concentrates on reinvigorating the Highway Motors building, taking care that the development is sympathetic to the natural topography of the site and the heritage of the existing buildings and corridor,” she said.

The Formosas have engaged local architects Jolyon Robinson and landscape designers James Birrell Design Lab to bring their two-year "eco-development” labour of love to fruition.

Louise said the piazza will allow social gatherings for coffee, buying locally-sourced organic produce and a range of complementary businesses.

This hub will incorporate environmental best practice standards such as the OSCA waste composting system, underground water storage and permaculture features.

"We are setting some ambitious but achievable sustainability targets including operating 'off the grid' within 10 years as a result of solar energy,” Louise said.

"We also intend to reduce mains water usage by 25% in five years and are working towards having stage one of our village depositing just 10% of its waste into landfill within this time-frame.

"Environmental values really are at the heart of this development and we're dedicated to preserving the Eumundi way of life, and catering for local needs while raising the bar in ecotourism.”

A community information was held yesterday for anyone interested in finding out more about the development. Local Council Greg Rogerson and MP Glen Elmes were expected to be in attendance.