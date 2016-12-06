32°
News

A new meeting hub for Eumundi

6th Dec 2016 5:46 AM
FRESH LOOK: An artist's impression of Our Village Eumundi's social hub.
FRESH LOOK: An artist's impression of Our Village Eumundi's social hub. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A EUMUNDI development proposal to be lodged this week with Sunshine Coast Council will have as its centrepiece a social 'piazza' area where locals and visitors can kickback.

Our Village Eumundi is the combined vision of the well-known Formosa family, made up of Louis and Janet and their two daughters Jenny and Louise Formosa.

They are the long term owners and operators of the successful Eumundi Parkside and Eumundi Square.

The Formosas are looking to transform the town's Highway Motors and Butter Factory sites on Memorial Dr, the old railway corridor, and the dwellings on Cook St in Eumundi.

Louise sees this development as a social focal point for the town connecting the community and engaging them both culturally and environmentally.

"Stage one of Our Village Eumundi concentrates on reinvigorating the Highway Motors building, taking care that the development is sympathetic to the natural topography of the site and the heritage of the existing buildings and corridor,” she said.

The Formosas have engaged local architects Jolyon Robinson and landscape designers James Birrell Design Lab to bring their two-year "eco-development” labour of love to fruition.

Louise said the piazza will allow social gatherings for coffee, buying locally-sourced organic produce and a range of complementary businesses.

This hub will incorporate environmental best practice standards such as the OSCA waste composting system, underground water storage and permaculture features.

"We are setting some ambitious but achievable sustainability targets including operating 'off the grid' within 10 years as a result of solar energy,” Louise said.

"We also intend to reduce mains water usage by 25% in five years and are working towards having stage one of our village depositing just 10% of its waste into landfill within this time-frame.

"Environmental values really are at the heart of this development and we're dedicated to preserving the Eumundi way of life, and catering for local needs while raising the bar in ecotourism.”

A community information was held yesterday for anyone interested in finding out more about the development. Local Council Greg Rogerson and MP Glen Elmes were expected to be in attendance.

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Just why our bio reserve tag is vital

Just why our bio reserve tag is vital

A video to explain the Noosa Biosphere

Why plastic bags need to be banned in Qld now

Plastic bags as seen by turtles as jelly fish.

Ban on single-use plastic bags should be implemented now: MP

Serving up the Noosa lifestyle

FRESH CATCH: Noosa chef Matt Golinksi cooks up a storm.

A business trip to Noosa doesn't have to be all work and no play

A new meeting hub for Eumundi

FRESH LOOK: An artist's impression of Our Village Eumundi's social hub.

Eumundi's new meeting place

Local Partners

Just why our bio reserve tag is vital

A video to explain the Noosa Biosphere

Fixes for hinterland dead spots

PHONE FIX: The township of Boreen Point will be able to overcome mobile black spots.

Fix for mobile black spots

Markets across region offer a treasure chest of bargains

The Caloundra Street Fair is a great way to spend your weekend.Photo Contributed

Do your Christmas and grocery shopping the leisurely way.

Caxton Street Jazz Band to raise the roof on Christmas

The Caxton Street Jazz Band.

Jazz up your Christmas with Caxton Street Jazz Band.

Montville prepares for Festive Tree Lighting Event

No Caption

There's just three more weeks of Montville's Lucky Shopper contest.

Ricky Gervais: There's 'no point' marrying Jane Fallon

Ricky Gervais: There's 'no point' marrying Jane Fallon

Ricky Gervais "doesn't see the point" in marrying his partner of 32 years, Jane Fallon.

Hacksaw Ridge wins big in first round of AACTA Awards

Luke Bracey and Andrew Garfield in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

THE major awards will be handed out on Wednesday night.

Paris Hilton fumes at clumsy partygoers

A reveller spilt their drink on Paris Hilton's DJ decks

Winnie Harlow isn't a role model

Winnie Harlow insists she isn't a role model.

Felicity Jones proud of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story role

Felicity Jones feels it is "important" for a woman to head Rogue One

Kiwi's plea to Ellen DeGeneres to save bakery after quake

Ellen... we need your magic.

Family had to be helicoptered out after powerful quake

Seacrest: Things are "going better" for Kim and Kanye

Ryan Seacrest says things are "going better now" for Kanye West

Buderim on top - Duplex units, two for one deal!

1 and 2/113 King Street, Buderim 4556

Duplex 4 2 2 Auction on Site...

Yes, you are correct a rare duplex pair for sale at entry level! Investment opportunity at entry level on top of Buderim! Duplex pair - Rarely available and...

URGENT! MAKE YOUR OFFER NOW!

30 Melcar Court, Diddillibah 4559

House 4 1 2 $550,000

This peaceful property is set at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of Diddillibah. 1.33 Acres of lush gardens and tropical trees, with the space an...

Come One, Come all

33 Riverstone Place, Bli Bli 4560

House 4 2 2 $495,000

This beautiful 4 bedroom home is situated in the Prestigious Parklakes 1, if you're chasing an investment property or looking to get your foot in the door this...

Stylish, Care Free Living

4 Dauntless Avenue, Bli Bli 4560

House 3 2 2 Offers over...

If you're after a modern and luxury home then look no further, this one has it all! From the modern kitchen to the large outside entertaining area, this home...

Buy in Nambour while you can still afford it!

13 Wentworth Court, Nambour 4560

House 4 2 2 Offers over...

Nestled in a quiet street is a 4 bedroom modern home waiting for a new owner. Two living areas, a carpeted lounge room and tiled family room make a great space for...

JUST LISTED! A great family home with low maintenance garden..

133 Glenfields Boulevard, Mountain Creek 4557

House 4 2 2 $540,000

Wow! You want to be quick. Versatile family home with a great floor plan has 2 separate living rooms, carpeted lounge and opposite is a another living area which...

NORTH FACING WITH BIG DOUBLE GARAGE

27/15 Rainforest Sanctuary Drive, Buderim 4556

Unit 3 2 2 $465,000

SOLD BY TERRI FRAWLEY Situated in the ever popular Rainforest Sanctuary is one of the last brand new pet friendly town houses available in the Sanctuary on...

THE COMPLETE PACKAGE

19 Wilguy Crescent, Buderim 4556

House 4 4 2 $1,295,000

Impeccably presented, this stunning Buderim residence occupies a 1,690m north-facing allotment with filtered hinterland views. This is not only one of Buderim's...

Best Deal In Tanawha!!

14 Forest Oak Court, Tanawha 4556

House 4 2 Offers Over...

With a gracious Garth Chapman Queensland style design incorporating all the heritage features that make this type of residence so beloved, whilst seamlessly...

Couple's desperate $550K price drop to sell Gladstone home

Brian Headley and Kirstene Staib are selling their Kin Kora mansion for $750,000.

TELL tale sign of Gladstone's property market.

Developer's grand new multi-million dollar estate

NEW ESTATE: This is the only plan revealed by the property developer's new Billabongs Estate in Agnes Water.

DEVELOPER given the go ahead for a massive estate with 149 homes.

Banks reclaim Gladstone homes as job losses bite

LONG FALL: Property experts Heron Todd say, based on key market indicators, Gladstone is still travelling to the bottom of the market, with property prices set to get cheaper.

Property valuers say Gladstone housing market hasn't hit the bottom

The million dollar property to test Mackay's market

This Victoria St building will go to auction Tuesday and investors will be watching closely to see how much it sells for.

'High profile architect designed CBD asset' goes to auction

Prices jump in trio of mining towns

THE boost in coal prices in the past six months has triggered a house price jump in at least three mining towns in Central Queensland.

Boost in coal prices triggers a market turnaround

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!