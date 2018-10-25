A new twist on an old favourite sport

WALKING football is world fastest growing sport for the elderly and Noosa residents have the chance to join their own team.

Called walking football, it is exactly what it sounds like, a standard game of football, or soccer, where male and female players walk instead of run.

A Sunshine Coast version of the sport has been set up and organiser Dom Massoni is encouraging everyone to come and give it a go.

"It is played on a small ground, with six players in a team, 20 minute halves with no physical contact,” Mr Massoni said.

"It is designed to help elderly people get fit and maintain an active lifestyle.”

Walking football is suitable for older players, with teams of over 40, 50 and 60s for all experience levels.

"It has many health benefits, lowers heart rate and blood pressure, reduces fat and improves muscle tone and mobility,” Mr Massoni said.

"It's a very social game where participants can meet new people and avoid becoming isolated.”

Walking Football Sunshine Coast's home ground is at Coolum Crusaders and already has more than 50 members.

Each player can have three or four practice sessions before they decide to join. Sessions are held on Monday afternoon's.

For more information check out Walking Football Sunshine Coast on Facebook or call 0408853468.