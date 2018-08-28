A night in white for kids

ALL WHITE: Local restaurants will host guests this Saturday for KIDS Foundations Dine in White night.

ALL WHITE: Local restaurants will host guests this Saturday for KIDS Foundations Dine in White night. Caitlin Zerafa

THIS Saturday, 160 people will take part in a fundraiser dinner across 14 of Noosa's best restaurants for KIDS Foundation.

It is hoped the night will build off its 2017 success.

KIDS Foundation event co-ordinator Carlee Grant said it a fantastic night.

"Dine in White is a unique community event that supports local projects and showcases local restaurants,” she said.

"Noosa and the Sunshine Coast communities were so supportive of our event (last year) and raised over $40,000, which has gone directly into programs in your local areas.”

After dinner, guests will be taken to a secret location to continue the night.

KIDS Foundation managing director Susie O'Neil said the fundraiser improves the lives of many children.

"It's about sharing the love and giving back in other ways,” she said.

"The numbers for the Dine in White night have nearly doubled from last year.”

Funds raised go to distributing safety education packs to preschools in the region, and to host the annual KIDS Foundation Burn Survivors Camp taking place at RACV Noosa Resort this Friday.

"This camp... is very well attended by more than 120 young people from around Australia,” Ms Grant said.

"Camp participants are young people living with burns and other serious life-changing injuries and trauma and they look forward to attending camp with their family.”

This year the foundation is celebrating 25 years.

Commonwealth Bank's Noosa Heads branch is also getting behind the charity.

Branch manager Wayne Carroll said it is a wonderful cause.

"It's a great foundation that CBA are proud to support,” Mr Carroll said.

"We have been providing funding to them for more than three years as part of our community foundation.”

Limited tickets are still available. Phone 0407048904.

Restaurants

Rococo, Arcuri at RACV Noosa Resort, Noosa Boathouse, MakiMoto Noosa, Aromas Noosa, 10 Hastings Street Cafe, Embassy XO, Italian Marina Restaurant and Pizza, Locale Noosa, Noosa Waterfront Restaurant and Bar, Wasabi, LAND and SEA Brewery, View by Matt Golinski, Bombetta