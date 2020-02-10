‘A night of winners’ retro style

WHAT did we do last night?

When two sisters, Amanda and Carolyn, wake up after a big night out on the town to find a naked young man passed out on their couch, it makes them ask the question – What the hell did we do last night?

If only they could remember. This is the premise of Here’s The Thing which won Best Play and Audience Choice at the Noosa One-Act Play Competition in 2012.

Written by Brisbane-based playwright Debra Chalmers, it has since been performed both in Australia and overseas.

Here’s The Thing is one of three previous festival winners being performed this week as part of Retro Replays for the Noosa Arts Theatre’s 50th birthday celebrations.

Nancy Cato’s play, Travellers Through The Night (1977), and John Cundall’s The ­Eulogy (2008) also will be refreshed.

DATES

Cut-price preview February 13 at 7.30pm, all tickets $25

Retro gala opening night February 14 at 7.30pm, all tickets $36.

Includes one free drink and a light supper.

Evenings February 20, 21, 22 at 7.30

Matinees February 15 and 16 at 2pm

TICKETS

Adults $30, Concessions $25