A Noosa air of love is strictly enjoyable at this ballroom

DANCING DELIGHT: The Good Shepherd musical crew have been rehearsing hard for their production of Strictly Ballroom. Contributed

LOVE is in the air at Good Shepherd Lutheran College as rehearsals are well under way for the College's showpiece, Strictly Ballroom The Musical, at The J in May.

Adapted from Baz Luhrmann's classic Australian movie, the stage will be brought to life through song and dance as well as high heels, big hair, sequins and feathers.

Strictly Ballroom The Musical is the inspiring story of a championship ballroom dancer, Scott, who defies all the rules to follow his heart.

When Scott's radical dance moves raise eyebrows with the Australian Federation, he finds himself dancing with Fran, a beginner who has no moves at all.

Inspiring each other, the couple find the courage to defy both convention and their families - and discover that to be a winner, your steps don't need to be strictly ballroom.

Combining the story's heart, comedy and drama with high energy dance, eye-popping sets and costumes and classic chart hits including Time After Time, Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps and Love is in the Air, this unforgettable production will make your heart soar and your feet want to dance.

Musical director at Good Shepherd Lutheran College Andrea Donovan said: "We can't wait to put on a fantastic show for not just the college community but also for the wider Noosa community.”

"The students have been fine-tuning their performances with rehearsals for the show starting before the end of term last year.

"Every scene promises to be full of glitz and glamour as well as amazing singing and dancing.”

"What also makes this musical special though is it is filled with humour, which is definitely something you would expect from the 'over the top' scripting that Baz Luhrmann has become renowned for,” Mrs Donovan said.

Tickets are on sale through The J website for the four performances from May 23-25 including a matinee performance on the Saturday. Tickets: $28 adults and $20 child/concession.