A Noosa Digger tribute planned

IN THE solemn after-glow of a moving 100th Armistice Day commemoration, Noosa is about to further capture the spirit of the Australian Diggers war sacrifices.

Member for Wide Bay Lllew O'Brien said the Tewantin Noosa RSL Sub-Branch will commission a steel image depicting a wounded Digger surrounded by his family with their hands held out in support.

Mr O'Brien said this symbolises the care of the sub-branch to their veteran community.

"The existing cenotaph in Tewantin was commissioned in 1922, will stand close to the new memorial which is anticipated to be installed in time for the commemorative services on Anzac Day 2019," he said.

"The Tewantin Noosa RSL Sub-Branch's continuous contribution to veterans and their families in the region, and its dedication to preserving the history and respect of the Diggers and their legacy, are well recognised and appreciated by local residents.

The memorial is to be built with a grant of $5000 the Stronger Communities Program.