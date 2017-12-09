Menu
A Noosa Men's Shed kind of Christmas

GUEST APPEARANCE: Santa Claus with Paul Asbury, Ruth and Rod Pettigrew and Anne Asbury.
Amber Macpherson
by Amber Macpherson

NOOSA Men's Shed president Paul Asbury reflected on the year that was at the organisation's Christmas party on Wednesday afternoon.

Among the hammering, welding and building, it was the not-so-typical endeavours that made this year one of the most memorable in the shed's three-year history.

"Gavin's wedding (this year). I'd say it was a world first, a wedding at a Men's Shed,” Mr Asbury said.

"We had our open day in April, the day after Cyclone Debbie and eight trees fell on the property. So we had some of the blokes grab the chainsaws.

"Morning tea's the best time, it's great to see them talking to each other.

"The gardens have bloomed. We built the cobber's shed across the road.

"We're got some pretty talented blokes. For a bunch of old blokes we're doing pretty well.”

Topics:  men's health men's shed noosa noosa men's shed retirees

Noosa News

