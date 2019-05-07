A one-act comedy treat

BILL Sheehy has written so many books he has lost count of the exact number (it's somewhere around 16 or 17).

But the first of his plays to be performed will debut at the Anywhere Theatre Festival next month.

Not For Profit is a one-act comedy showcasing a committee in action, produced by the Local Upstarts.

Mr Sheehy co-wrote the play with Andrew Moon, and together they have watched it brought to life in rehearsals by nine actors and director Linda Gefken.

"We wrote it, we know every word, how the characters should be, but to see someone take that and make it more real ... it's so exciting to watch,” he said.

"I've always enjoyed writing my novels and having people read them and say 'that sounds just like you'.

"But to have that on the stage and be part of the production and the stress and problem solving, I'm having fun.”

The production is one of nearly two-dozen plays set in unexpected locations in and around Noosa and the Sunshine Coast - like Veggie Village Community Garden, the streets of Noosa Junction, Noosa Botanic Gardens and the Lake Weyba House - from May 9-26.

Not For Profit will be performed in an unremarkable classroom at the CQ University Campus in Noosaville - the kind of place you would expect a committee meeting to be held in.

Mr Sheehy has sat through enough committee meetings to know they could be boring, but he promised this one would not.

"Instead of (the audience) going in and sitting in a row of seats, here people are going to be sitting around tables amongst the actors, so we're getting our audience involved right away,” he said.

"We have people jumping up, and getting angry, and twerking.

"It could be exciting for the audience to all of a sudden find out the person next to them jumping up and spouting some lines.”

Check out the complete Anywhere Festival program