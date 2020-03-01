Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Works to restabilise a Sunrise Beach section of road embankment are now underway.
Works to restabilise a Sunrise Beach section of road embankment are now underway.
News

A pathway to progress at rain-battered street

Peter Gardiner
1st Mar 2020 8:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WORK is progressing at the Tingira Cres sand slip and wash-out at Sunrise Beach.

The footpath access through the site should now be open to link north and south along the street which collapsed during recent intense rains.

Noosa Council reports construction of the embankment has started after the completion of the stabilising rock “gabion” basket wall.

Workers have also repaired the scour on the beach side of the street while at Sunshine Beach’s Ross Cres contractors have started work on restabilising the slope by installing grouted soil nails.

The heavy downpours combined with a burst Unitywater water main blew a large hole in the Sunrise Beach street.

noosa roads noosa shire council
Noosa News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Our School of Rock’s super progression

        premium_icon Our School of Rock’s super progression

        News Eumundi School of Rock to form a super group to play the local houses down.

        ‘I feared I’d be next in the grave’

        premium_icon ‘I feared I’d be next in the grave’

        Health Jeff Parker weighed almost 158kg before changing his life

        Inner town park “a fire bomb” in waiting

        premium_icon Inner town park “a fire bomb” in waiting

        News Noosa park labelled a fire risk by concerned resident as last burn off was late...

        ‘Pawfect’ day tipped for event

        premium_icon ‘Pawfect’ day tipped for event

        News With thousands of spectators expected, the Surfing Dog Championship at the Noosa...