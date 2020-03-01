A pathway to progress at rain-battered street

Works to restabilise a Sunrise Beach section of road embankment are now underway.

WORK is progressing at the Tingira Cres sand slip and wash-out at Sunrise Beach.

The footpath access through the site should now be open to link north and south along the street which collapsed during recent intense rains.

Noosa Council reports construction of the embankment has started after the completion of the stabilising rock “gabion” basket wall.

Workers have also repaired the scour on the beach side of the street while at Sunshine Beach’s Ross Cres contractors have started work on restabilising the slope by installing grouted soil nails.

The heavy downpours combined with a burst Unitywater water main blew a large hole in the Sunrise Beach street.