A perfect day by the ocean

Kauai and Zaire Mitchell enjoyed the beach in their matching outfits from Christmas.

Kauai and Zaire Mitchell enjoyed the beach in their matching outfits from Christmas. Caitlin Zerafa

SUNSCREEN, umbrellas and Christmas goodies made for a perfect day at the beach on Wednesday.

Boxing Day crowds made it no easy task to find a spot to set up, and it's little wonder why, given the magical weather at Noosa.

Beach-goers took any place they could and stretched from first point down to the western wall on West Beach.

Lifesavers on duty said conditions were good, a relief when large numbers of people were expected.

Noosa brothers Kauai and Zaire Mitchell spent the morning in their matching outfits, a perfect Christmas gift to go with living surfing lifestyle.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Other beach-goers knew how to spend Boxing Day too enjoying the sun, and shade, at Noosa Beach.

After a swim, some refreshed with watermelon or ice cream to keep cool during the warm day.

Karli Dean and her family visited from Adelaide, this year their third Christmas in Noosa.

"It is so family friendly, we love coming here,” she said.