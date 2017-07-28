A perilous road to extinction for roadside koalas

TOO CLOSE: A female koala is dangerously close to traffic in Noosa.

A FEMALE koala with what is believed to be a baby in its pouch has been videoed hanging on to a tree beside a busy Noosa road.

Noosa koala preservation campaigner Alex Harris shot the short footage on her phone last Thursday and now is demanding action from Noosa Council to install protection measures on Weyba Rd.

"It is a young female with baby in pouch. There is a baby koala on a branch near a road with peak traffic,” Ms Harris said.

"I have asked repeatedly for signage and a crossing at this part of Weyba Rd. Council has not taken action despite repeated reports of deaths and injuries on this stretch of road.”

However, Mayor Tony Wellington said his council is about to get contractors on site to provide firm quotes for new koala infrastructure.

"We want to ensure that any spending on koala infrastructure is appropriately targeted with potential for good results,” Cr Wellington said.

"Council contracted consultants O2 Ecology to complete an audit of koala infrastructure for early this year.

"Koala infrastructure includes fencing, underpasses, climbing walls, refuge logs and signs, including wildlife and speed limit road signage.”

"There have been multiple sightings each year of koalas on each road leading into the roundabout and on the Weyba Rd bridge, and a half-dozen koalas skittled by cars to be seriously injured or killed within a 200m radius of the roundabout,” Ms Harris said.

She said this out-on-a-limb koala was relocated to the other end of Weyba Esp, but it would be back beating the same path to and from the remaining vegetation that sits between the bridge and the entrance to the RACV resort.

She said this also applies to "a half-dozen other koalas known to traverse the same track”.

"On the same day, another koala was fast asleep on a tree outside the RACV reception, the second koala seen in the resort in two days.”

The mayor said the council has been working with noted koala researcher Dr Jon Hanger in tracking koalas in the Noosa Springs, Weyba Estate and Settlers Cove areas.

"A number of koalas have been fitted with radio tracking devices, and this information is helping council to prioritise koala-friendly infrastructure spending,” Cr Wellington said.

"There will be a report to the August round of council meetings providing an update on council's Koala Conservation Plan.”