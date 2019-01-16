A piece of paradise

SITUATED just 500 metres from the prestigious Hastings Street precinct and picturesque Laguna Bay is this elegant top floor apartment in the Peppers Noosa Resort and Villas complex.

Arguably the best two-bedroom apartment in Peppers; it is complete with two bathrooms, a generous sized kitchen, and an open plan living area with two private balconies overlooking the resort pool and ocean. There is a separate laundry and secure car accommodation for one vehicle as well as on-site visitor parking.

This apartment is fully furnished with quality pieces that complement the tasteful décor. Other features include; ducted air-conditioning, Caesar stone benches in kitchen, gas cooktop, ceiling fans, deep spa bath in main bathroom, balcony access from master, and lift access.

Within close proximity to shops, restaurants, beaches and the Noosa National Park; this is the ultimate Noosa holiday apartment.

Enjoy an impressive suite of first-class resort facilities on site including; stunning freeform heated pool, 25-metre lap pool, steam room, gymnasium, theatrette, games room, day spa, View Restaurant, communal barbecue areas set amongst tropical gardens, 24-hour reception, shuttle bus service to Noosa Main Beach and Hastings Street, as well as a private lookout and direct access to Noosa National Park.

Noosa Heads is one of Australia's premier holiday and lifestyle destinations. Combined with beautiful weather year-round, world-class dining, annual festivals, and some of Queensland's most coveted real estate; this is the perfect time to invest in your piece of paradise.

The owner is committed to secure a sale after enjoying many wonderful holidays here and benefiting from an attractive yield from the lucrative holiday rental market.

9410/5 MORWONG DRIVE, NOOSA HEADS

2 Bed

2 Bath

1 Car

Agent: Justin Sykes at Ray White Noosa

Contact: 0415 249 049

Features: Direct access to Noosa National Park, balcony overlooking pool and ocean. Fully furnished, lift access, ducted air-conditioning, Caesar stone benches in kitchen, gas cooktop, ceiling fans, deep spa bath. Complex features free-form heated pool, 25 metre lap pool, steam room, gymnasium, theatrette, games room, day spa, View Restaurant, communal barbecue areas

Price: Contact agent