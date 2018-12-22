A plan for keeping Noosa on track with road upgrades

Noosa has a plan to keep roads in good shape.

THIS may be open to community dispute but the majority of Noosa Shire's 670km of sealed and 197km of unsealed roads are officially rated in "good to very good condition”.

This is according to the Road Infrastructure Asset Management Plan that should have been adopted last night at Noosa Council.

"The continued approach to having good sustainable asset renewal interventions will ensure this level of condition is achieved across future generations,” the report to councillors said.

The assessment does concede some roads infrastructure assets are yet to have "physical condition assessments undertaken”.

Infrastructure assets include roads, signage, road barriers, bus stops and public carparks.

"Further asset data collection and physical condition assessments will be prioritised to ensure that asset knowledge continues to improve across all road infrastructure assets,” the report said.

"The road infrastructure assets have a current replacement value of $420 million, equating to approximately 43 per cent of council's financial assets.”

The report said operational and maintenance expenses for road infrastructure made up approximately 14 per cent of council's $90 million annual budget.

"The 2018/19 capital program capital investment for road infrastructure is $6.9 million, 23 per cent of the $29.5 million capital program,” it said.

A top risk factor to Noosa's road network is identified as "unanticipated road infrastructure deterioration and structural failure possibly accelerated by the increasing severity in weather and climate change conditions”.