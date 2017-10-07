A plethora of students' works of art

ON SHOW: Noosa District High School Pomona campus students and staff at the A Plethora of Flux art exhibition at Cooroy Butter Factory Arts.

IN THESE times of stressful Naplan focusing, it's surely gratifying to see schools also working hard to develop students' individual creativity.

As the age of information rapidly expands, while paradoxically the world gets smaller, kids are bombarded with more messages than ever about life and issues around them, and a chance to express a reaction to all that must be beneficial.

And so the visual arts department at the Pomona campus of Noosa District High School has chosen to expand its art exhibition program to include Years 7, 8 and 9 for the first time, where once it was was the sole province of the upper years.

The exhibition, A Plethora of Flux, is the brainchild of teacher Rebecca Cullen and fellow visual arts teachers, and opened for public viewing at the Cooroy Butter Factory arts centre on Wednesday.

"It's about furthering creativity for younger students,” Ms Cullen said.

"Previously only senior students had an art exhibition - Years 11 and 12.”

"It's experimental for the students,” teacher Tania Matthews said.

"They learn the process, and we explain the concept of social commentary.

"Lots of the students are very fresh to this,” she said.

"Some are not even sure of what it's like to have your work hung in an exhibition.”

Two hundred works were put forward for selection to the exhibition, contributed by about 160 students, some having more than one piece under consideration.

The range of mediums employed included watercolours, collage, acrylic, print, digital, and virtual.

On Wednesday afternoon, the selected exhibits were opened up for students, parents, staff and friends to view at the Butter Factory, and will remain hanging at the centre until October 10. The items are not for sale.