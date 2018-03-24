A pokie-free pub in the Junction

WHEN Garry and Therese France retired from business in Mackay, they thought they'd retired, leaving a few start-up businesses to tend.

The couple moved to Little Cove, where Garry could enjoy some surfing and biking, but "we needed a new challenge”.

So they bought the Irish pub in Noosa Junction, on the corner of Sunshine Beach Road in 2017.

"We knew it would be tough,” Garry said.

They kept the name until October, then re-badged it to be the Cornerstone Pub as of last October.

And changed a few things more.

"It was pretty run-down,” Garry said.

"We've gutted the inside, changing to a nightclub later, when we remove the benches and pool table.”

The daytime food menu remains true to some of its originals, with its popular "chicken parmies” - and plenty of specials.

"We make a lot of our food in-house now so it's mainly the quality of the food that's improved, sourcing as much as we can locally too,” Garry said.

"The food menu has kept the old favourites and introduced some great new pub food options, including specials.

"And we have live music on Friday and Saturday nights from 9pm.”

The in-built performance stage is expandable to cater for larger acts.

"One of our main goals is to bring a good live music vibe back to Noosa as we feel it's a missing ingredient,” he said.

"Our venue is unique; it provides an intimate live music session with the artist or a mini-mosh to your favourite band.

"We welcome requests; if there's someone you want to see on stage, we'll do our best to get them.

"We've had some good nights [already].

"But we are keeping the place mainly for locals.

"We have affordable drinks and meals. We want to keep that edge, keep it as a place for people to catch up with friends.

"And we cater for the knock-off crowd after 5pm.”

Garry said given the prices in Hastings Street, it's an attractive option for tourists "and a lot of the staff from there come here after work”.

"It's a good place for families with kids.”

Garry said he was not going down the same road as many other pubs as far as gambling was concerned.

"We don't have pokies, or gaming or Keno,” he said.

The outdoor settings have also been changed, where customers can sit on the deck, eat "and watch the world go by”.