A political maverick to stand for federal seat of Wide Bay

THE political dark horse in the race for the federal seat of Wide Bay on May 18 has pledged to only earn the average pay if elected.

Teacher, former jackaroo, horse fancier and keen surfer of Noosa's shore breaks, independent Tim Jerome has signed a statutory declaration to that effect.

And while Mr Jerome's candidacy might not give LNP incumbent Llew O'Brien any lost sleep, his view that the major political parties have become big businesses might just strike a chord with a politically jaded electorate.

Certainly the Maryborough-born local is keen to get out and about in Wide Bay.

"My wife and I have door knocked over 10,000 homes over the past six months,” he said.

"People are saying the same thing they are fed up with the two-faced lying politicians who have sold us out.

"I am wanting to be a voice for the average Australian to help get rid of these lying leeches who have sold our country out.”

Mr Jerome said Australia's property holdings have been sold out our land to China and other multi-nationals, and successive governments have sold out the farmer and "have forgotten about the middle to low hard-working income earners”.

"We need to put a temporary stop to immigration until we can fix this fixable problem,” he said.

"Because our major political parties have sold out our jobs to overseas interests we quite frankly don't have the jobs for a great intake of immigration,” he said.