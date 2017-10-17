A postal shift wins fans but complaint is in the mail

GOOD MAIL: Australia Post state manager Pauline Davis with Federal MP Llew O'Brien at the new office opening.

IT IS the upgraded service that is in the mail and being delivered at Australia Post's relocated Noosaville post office.

Almost $500,000 has been invested in the move from Noosa Civic's emporium across to the eastern end of the main shopping centre to make its services more convenient for customers to access postal services.

Australia Post state manager Pauline Davis said the new store demonstrated Australia Post's commitment to the Noosa community by offering residents and businesses an innovative range of e-commerce and services such as passport and tax file number applications.

But not everyone who uses the new facility was convinced of its benefits.

The Noosa News spoke to two customers who thought this impressive-looking new site was a good idea.

"It's more convenient for me to come here when I do my shopping,” one woman said.

But another couple said they were not happy with it at all.

"We have a post box here and you can never get a park, you have to drive around and around,” the woman said.

However Ms Davis believes this new set-up is the right response to answer changing customer needs as it is a "one-stop shop”.

"If you are travelling, you can come in here and you literally get everything you need to go overseas,” she said.

This included securing travel insurance, foreign cash exchange and all travel accessories.

"Online shopping in Australia continues to grow so the introduction of a new post office in Noosaville provides shoppers with access to postal services six days a week in a new, modern environment,” Ms Davis said.

"We know online shopping is very popular in Noosa, growing at almost 16% per year on year.

"Popular categories for locals include health and beauty items such as cosmetics, supplements and vitamins, up 43%, as well as variety stores, also up by 43%.”

The new store was officially opened by Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien, who praised its convenience.