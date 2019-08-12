A prodigal return to Cooroy

NOOSA Shire-based five-piece band The Claptomaniacs are returning to Cooroy, to play at Cooroy RSL on Saturday, their first gig there since New Year’s Eve in 2017/18.

It’s a “home match” for two of the band who live at Cooroy and Lake Macdonald respectively, and the band will bring their oh-so-tight repertoire of UK and US Pacific/Midwest classic numbers to town, starting at 7.30pm.

For those who don’t know the popular band, they bring a mix of dance and listening music originally performed by the likes of the Doobie Brothers, Boz Scaggs, Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton (hence the band-name) and Cream, Joe Cocker, Steely Dan, Stevie Ray Vaughan, the Travelling Wilburys, the Doors and many more for a night of fun, dance and professional sounds.

If songs like Listen to the Music, Start me Up, Lido Shuffle, Unchain my Heart, Black Friday, Handle Me with Care and Change the World hit the spot for you, you’re heading for the right place.

The RSL is a cosy spot with great food, drinks and atmosphere, and the last few times the Claptomaniacs have played there it has been pretty busy, so it’s recommended you book a table; you can do so on 5447 6131.

You can also see live video clips of the band at Facebook/Claptomaniacs or www.claptomaniacs.com.