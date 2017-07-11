22°
News

A push for equality gains council momentum

Peter Gardiner | 11th Jul 2017 8:13 AM
EQULITY SUPPORT: Noosa Council looks set to formally endorse marriage equality.
EQULITY SUPPORT: Noosa Council looks set to formally endorse marriage equality. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

HAVING flown the rainbow flag for the LGBTI community earlier this year, Noosa Council is now looking to formally support local government's push for marriage equality.

Councillors today will discuss a staff recommendation to back the 2016 Australian Local Government Association's Assembly motion.

This calls on the Federal Government to support changes to the marriage act to achieve marriage equality for same sex couples.

In June last year Mayor Tony Wellington said: "We agreed that ALGA is the appropriate body to pursue this issue at the federal level on behalf of local governments.”

Corporate services director Alan "Fox” Rogers said: "In the lead up to the March 2016 local government elections a number of councillors expressed their personal support for marriage equality. Many lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex people in Australia still experience discrimination and harassment in their everyday life.”

Cr Ingrid Jackson was delighted the council was set to join the nationwide call to legislate marriage equality for same sex couples.

"I support inclusiveness and equal treatment for all Australians and I support marriage equality as a major principle of a fair and non-discriminatory society,” Cr Jackson said.

"Noosa Council is in a position to reinforce community sentiment on this issue. Australians have expressed through multiple opinion polls that a significant majority of around 70% of people agree that marriage equality must be achieved immediately.”

Mr Rogers said it was important to acknowledge some sections of our community held that marriage should only be between a man and a woman.

"Council's support for the ALGA resolution is in no way disrespectful of these views.”

Noosa LGBTI activist Robin Bristow encouraged councillors to vote in support the report recommendation.

"We live in Noosa and we want to have the local government supporting us.”

Noosa News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Call for Noosa to be more arty in public

Call for Noosa to be more arty in public

Encouraging art spaces seen as important for Noosa locals

Mayor gunning his billy cart for Peter

ACTION: Some of the racing at Cooroy with a race-off between Mayor Tony Wellington and MP Peter Wellington the big attraction.

Pollies to race-off

'Locavores' lap up fresh offerings at Peregian

BEST LOCAL: Calla McGhee, 7, and her brother Ezra,10, love the Bee Man's local fresh honey at the Peregian IGA.

Local market spreads fresh message

Uproar at latest shark catch off Noosa

CAUGHT: This blacktip shark was caught in a shark net off Noosa some time back.

Shark toll in nets under scrutiny

Local Partners

Winter paradise

Apart from Friday rain, good weather predicted to bolster good school holidaytourism figures

Tackling beach scourge

PICK UT UP: Take 3 Ocean ambassador Tim Silverwood with bags of rubbish collected from the beach.

Chance to help us be plastic free

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

Winter bowls carnival's 55th edition gets under way

UNDER WAY: Rob Wastell in action during the opening day's play of the Sunshine Coast Winter Bowls Carnival.

There has already been a host of prelude competitions.

Australian Ninja Warrior: EP reveals show secrets

THE Executive Producer of Australia’s new favourite TV program has let us in on some of the show’s behind the scenes secrets.

'I’m 34 but I look 25': TV presenter's bizarre age cure

TV presenter Sommer Shiels has revealed the remedies she uses to keep ageing at bay.

Sommer Shiels says she eats fish placenta everyday to stay young

Harry Potter author wrote secret fairytale manuscript

JK Rowling manuscript may never be published

GOT star almost fired over spoiler

Yara and Theon Greyjoy in Game of Thrones.

NO SHOW takes secrecy more seriously than Game of Thrones.

Reality show ultimatum: ‘Use condoms or get out’

On Love Island, sex is just about expected.

CONTESTANTS on a notorious reality show have been given an ultimatum

Rocky man building international gaming empire

Shawn Mills

Rocky man co-founder of Infamous Quests

Guy Sebastian makes epic fail on TV show Behave Yourself

Claire Hooper is shocked by Sebastian’s comments.

Guy Sebastian is set to deliver a car-crash TV moment

Investors Take Note! Rental Potential Of $440-$450 Per Week

601/98 Alexandra Parade, Alexandra Headland 4572

Unit 2 1 Under Contract

Amber Werchon property presents to the market 601/98 Alexandra Parade, Alexandra Headland. This sixth floor apartment, an end unit enhancing privacy, in the...

Magical Bali Paradise Hidden In Our Hinterland

82 Upper Rambert Road, Eudlo 4554

House 4 3 8 $899,000 Plus...

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market 82 Upper Rambert Road, Eudlo. Situated in Eudlo with magnificent views this property is amazing to experience. As...

Exceptional - Privacy, Position, Presentation, Views!

4 Village Place, Buderim 4556

House 4 3 2 Forthcoming...

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market, 4 Village Place, Buderim; a stunning architect designed home in a whisper-quiet enclave on top of Buderim just...

A Place To Call Home - No Body Corporate Fees + Pet Friendly.

1/20 Elizabeth Street, Buderim 4556

Town House 3 2 2 Buyers In The High...

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market 1/20 Elizabeth Street, Buderim. This elegant free standing duplex seamlessly blends old world charm with...

Free Standing Duplex - No Body Corporate Fees + Pet Friendly.

20 Elizabeth Street, Buderim 4556

Unit 3 2 2 Buyers In The High...

Amber Werchon Property presents to the market 1/20 Elizabeth Street, Buderim. This elegant free standing duplex seamlessly blends old world charm with...

Exclusive Oceanic Drive opportunity!

99 Oceanic Drive, Warana 4575

House 4 2 Auction on site...

- An excellent chic' beachside home which boasts the sought after Oceanic Drive locale - Well positioned with lush established lawns and framed by iconic Pandanus...

Central Position, Modern Living

61/40-54 Primary School Court, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 2 2 1 Contact Agent

This centrally located top floor apartment is the essence of easy modern living. With a great flowing floor plan there is plenty of space and ample bench space if...

Quality space and quality lifestyle

1 Meridien Drive, Maroochydore 4558

House 3 2 2 Auction Saturday...

Set on one of the larger blocks (314m2) the estate has to offer, the home occupies most of the site and offers the new owner a quality home in the heart of the...

Easy modern living central in Maroochydore

21/40-54 Primary School Court, Maroochydore 4558

Unit 3 2 2 $409,000

With so many units and townhouses missing the Australian way of life of loving the great outdoors, it is a welcomed surprise that this unit embraces it. With one...

Brand New and Exclusive 2 and 3 Bedroom Seaside Apartments

36 Burnett Street, Mooloolaba 4557

Apartment 3 2 2 From $630,000

This brand new boutique building The Beach House features just 8 apartments offering a new level of luxury just moments from the waterfront. Surrounded by...

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

Coast business heavyweight sells $3 million mansion

1 Kate Street Alex Heads

Coast businessman parts with $3 million home in biggest sale of week

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!