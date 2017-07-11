A push for equality gains council momentum

HAVING flown the rainbow flag for the LGBTI community earlier this year, Noosa Council is now looking to formally support local government's push for marriage equality.

Councillors today will discuss a staff recommendation to back the 2016 Australian Local Government Association's Assembly motion.

This calls on the Federal Government to support changes to the marriage act to achieve marriage equality for same sex couples.

In June last year Mayor Tony Wellington said: "We agreed that ALGA is the appropriate body to pursue this issue at the federal level on behalf of local governments.”

Corporate services director Alan "Fox” Rogers said: "In the lead up to the March 2016 local government elections a number of councillors expressed their personal support for marriage equality. Many lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex people in Australia still experience discrimination and harassment in their everyday life.”

Cr Ingrid Jackson was delighted the council was set to join the nationwide call to legislate marriage equality for same sex couples.

"I support inclusiveness and equal treatment for all Australians and I support marriage equality as a major principle of a fair and non-discriminatory society,” Cr Jackson said.

"Noosa Council is in a position to reinforce community sentiment on this issue. Australians have expressed through multiple opinion polls that a significant majority of around 70% of people agree that marriage equality must be achieved immediately.”

Mr Rogers said it was important to acknowledge some sections of our community held that marriage should only be between a man and a woman.

"Council's support for the ALGA resolution is in no way disrespectful of these views.”

Noosa LGBTI activist Robin Bristow encouraged councillors to vote in support the report recommendation.

"We live in Noosa and we want to have the local government supporting us.”