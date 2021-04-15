Quiet rethink: Noosaville backpackers redesign to cut noise

Plans for a trendy 122-bed backpacker hostel across the road from Noosaville's Villa Noosa Hotel and Dan Murphy's liquor barn are moving ahead with the developer applying to Noosa Council for a noise mitigation redesign.

The Mary St development proposal by Bounce Hostel for a two-storey structure built across two blocks attracted objections from nearby residents before finally winning approval in November 2018.

Planning consultant Russell Green of RG Strategic has submitted Bounce's changes to the architectural built form and layout "so that onsite management can monitor common areas and overall provide a more efficient operational layout".

New jobs on menu: Domino's has appetite for extra staff

Widower's 'miracle' as lost wedding ring found in Noosa canal

"The proposed modifications also provide more certainty for the neighbouring residents that noise is managed better within the site," Mr Green said.

"'The size of the guest rooms has changed to provide flexibility given the changing nature of the travel industry forced by the devastating impact of the global pandemic.

The interior recreation area of the Bounce Hostel in Noosaville.

"The smaller rooms also limit guest numbers to manage noise and use within the rooms."

Another changes includes moving an onsite cafe to adjoin the southern hostel reception area.

The new layout would also increase the floor area by 22 sqm to 1106 sqm to meet strict fire standard requirements.

There would be no increase in overall site cover while the hostel is designed with residential sized building pods of less than 300 sqm.

"It is considered the changes requested are minor in nature and bring about better streetscape appeal than that approved," Mr Green said.

Council development assessment manager Kerri Coyle at the time of the first approval said there had been five objections.

Ms Coyle said the submitters were primarily concerned with location of the backpackers opposite Dan Murphys, the potential noise impacts for nearby residents and increase in parking problems.

Objectors Joseph and Diane Summut of nearby Ann St said in 2018 the "development is out of character for this area".

"The proposed size of the development guarantees an unacceptable level of noise. Locating such a development across the road from the Villa Noosa or Dan Murphy's is not ideal," they said.

Council planning staff are still assessing the latest application.