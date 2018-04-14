A recycling crisis is looming

NOOSA'S entire yellow bin recycling system could collapse following China's decision earlier this year to severely restrict its import of recycled materials from Australia.

Noosa Council CEO Brett de Chastel said last week the state of Victoria was initially feeling the brunt of the January decision, but Queensland - and Noosa shire in turn - also would, down the track, if no significant steps were taken to deal with the problem locally and nationally.

"It's not affecting us in the short term, but longer-term it will be a different story unless action is taken,” Mr de Chastel said.

"The first effects are being seen in Victoria now.

"But all Queensland council are working together to come up with solutions.”

Mr de Chastel said the impact was coming.

"The ultimate answer is that we find uses for recycled materials,” he said.

"We need to find uses for recycled materials to make into products.”

Mr de Chastel cited surfer Nev Hyman's Nev House, made from such materials, which was showcased at the Noosa Festival of Surfing last month.

He said whole new industries could develop as a result.

"Long-term answers are needed to solve this,” Mr de Chastel said.

"There has to be a national response to this issue.”

Noosa shire has always been regarded as a leader in waste management issues.