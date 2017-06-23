A reward for Tewantin arty inspiration

WELL DONE: The Tewantin C & K Childcare team rewarded for artistic innovation.

WHEN the creative minds at Tewantin C&K Community Childcare started an artistic flow from the pre-Prepers, the finished artworks were destined for more than

pride of place on the family fridge.

The care centre was inspired to link up with the The J Gallery for a public exhibition and now this ambitious art program has seen the incentive and Innovation in the Arts Award at the C&K Excellence & Innovation Awards at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Centre director Michelle Miller said everyone at C&K Tewantin Childcare is committed to the art program and its role in early childhood education.

"Many of us have been working here at the centre for more than a decade and we have been building up the arts program over a long period of time,” she said.

"This centre is like one big family and within that family there is a lot of creativity - from the visual arts, to dance to music to working with the children on incorporating sustainability into arts practice.

"The children love it and we were honoured that the work we have been doing with our artist-in-residence Bar Graham, ended up on the walls of The J Gallery in Noosa.”

The award recognises the work of an educator, or group of educators, who have consistently demonstrated high standards of excellence in relation to arts in the early childhood sector.

Michelle said the team is proud to be honoured for the work in embedding creativity into the program.

"All of the educators at our centre really strive to create an exceptional learning space for children and work really hard to achieve this in conjunction with children, families and the wider community.”