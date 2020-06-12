A right royal catch up with Noosa

His Excellency Paul de Jersey has a chat with Mayor Clare Stewart and Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie.

NOOSA has been graced by the Queen’s state representative, virtually speaking at least with its shire leaders.

Council communications manager Ken Furdek said His Excellency Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey “checked-in” today to check on how Noosa is coping with the COVID-19 health threat.

“Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart and Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie chatted with His Excellency in a virtual meeting via Microsoft Teams,” Mr Furdek said.

“The pair were delighted to catch up with the Governor and invited him to visit the shire again.

“His Excellency was in Noosa earlier this year, prior to COVID-19 to congratulate the emergency service personnel and volunteers for their bushfire efforts,” he said.

Cr Stewart said it was an honour to have a chat to His Excellency.

“We spoke about the new council, our vision for the future and how our community had done a tremendous job in combating the coronavirus,” she said.

“His Excellency spoke warmly about Noosa and mentioned his intention to contact some local business operators who have been impacted by the pandemic,” Cr Stewart said.