A right ‘Royle’ defence as Aaron looks to back up Noosa Tri win

DEFENDING Noosa Triathlon champion Aaron Royle is looking forward on Sunday to building on his tally of Noosa wins but knows he will have to be on his game with the likes of Jake Birtwhistle and Commonwealth Games Champ, Henri Schoemann stalking him.

“Noosa is a race I heard about many years ago, before I was even doing triathlon,” he said.

“It is always a race that I bookmark at the start of the year as one I really want to target and pretty easy to stay motivated for even after a long year.

“I have had two races on the bounce, Malta Super League and Japan, so this is the third one in a row but I have been looking forward coming home and finishing the year on a high. Having won the event three times now, and a second place from four starts, I know the feeling of having a good race up in Noosa.

“I am really looking forward to getting back and giving it another shot. Hopefully I can make it win number four,” Aaron said.

Winner in 2017, Jake Birtwhistle is Australia’s highest ranked athlete on the ITU and WTS rankings and the young Tasmanian is keen to make amends for a disappointing 2018 Noosa.

“Racing Noosa is always a challenge as a WTS athlete because of the timing, adding two months to what has already been a long and hard season makes it really tough to keep up all of the training and come to Noosa ready to race.”

“Over the years of racing Noosa I have managed this differently and in 2019 I am really happy with my preparations. I spent some time away from training during this two month period as a short refresh which allowed me to finish up these last few weeks really well.

“I can definitely still feel that it’s been a long year.”