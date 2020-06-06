A rookie joins the Noosa ‘green team’

NEWLY elected Noosa Councillor Tom Wegener has been appointed as council’s representative to the Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation Board.

Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation chair Rex Halverson said Cr Wegener was a welcome addition to the Board.

“We are looking forward to Cr Wegener’s expertise and energy complementing our skills-based volunteer Board,” he said.

“There are several big ideas we’re excited to get off the ground this year as we progress our work to preserve and enhance the Noosa Biosphere Reserve for our community.

“We would also like to thank Cr Frank Wilkie for his valuable contribution to the NBRF Board during his term,” Mr Halverson said.

Cr Wegener said he is looking forward to supporting the great work of the NBRF and its many community partners, as council’s representative.

“The Noosa Biosphere Reserve is part of what makes living in our region special. The economic value of maintaining a thriving natural environment benefits all of us today and future generations.

“I am excited to support those in our community who are working to enhance our ecosystems, wildlife corridors and ensuring a healthy, productive river that our residents and visitors enjoy,” Cr Wegener said.

The Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation is the body tasked with developing key projects that are aligned with the global aims of the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere Program.

“Our role is to identify and action projects that enhance biodiversity conservation and promote sustainable living in Noosa,” Mr Halverson said.

“One way we do this is by working with the community to develop and implement innovative ways to protect and reduce threats to our iconic species and places. Community education about the Noosa Biosphere and how it benefits them is also a key focus of ours.”

For more information, visit www.noosabiosphere.org.au.