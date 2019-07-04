A royal visitor is always welcome

A FREQUENT visitor to my backyard at Tewantin for many years has been a beautiful male king parrot (Alisterus scapularis).

These parrots are strikingly handsome and quite large birds and are the only Australian parrot that has a completely red head (males only).

Females can be easily recognised as they have completely green heads and breasts.

Both sexes have a red belly and a green back, with green wings and a long green tail.

So it was a real treat to see both at my bird feeder recently, especially since the females seem to be more wary compared to their male counterparts when coming near human habitation.

The Australian Museum has done studies of these parrots and have discovered that, when viewed under ultrviolet light, some feathers on the wings appear with a prominent yellow glow.

Many birds have four types of cone in their eye retina (compared to only three in humans) and can see into the ultraviolet wavelengths.

King parrots have a large distribution, being found almost the whole length of the eastern coast and ranges of Australia.

They feed in trees on seeds and fruit. They appear to have adapted well in urban areas and have been increasing in abundance in well-treed suburbs.

The breeding season is from September to January and they lay their eggs on a bed of decayed wood-dust at the bottom of a deep hollow in the trunk of a tree, safe from maurauding snakes.