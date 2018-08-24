A sign of audit discord as stores are made to measure up

SIZED UP: The Music at Noosa shopfront is one of the businesses with over-sized signs the council has put on notice.

AN ONGOING Noosa sign audit that has sized up Noosa Village and Gibson Road shopping centres and found some businesses in breach, has hit a sour note with one long-term trader.

Tim Lee, of Music at Noosa, is one of the local businesses Noosa Council claims does not measure up correctly, but he is far from happy at the prospect of paying up to $1600 to downsize his shopfront advertising.

Music at Noosa's social media post about the audit has attracted hundreds of comments with many taking to the council to task, but others approving of the move to stop what council sees as visual clutter.

He told ABC Radio he has operated without interference from council until three recent visits when compliance officers arrived with tape measures.

"It's pretty basic - it's a corporate-style sign. It's got a few instruments on it,” he said of his shopfront.

"I've been in this store for over 16 years and it's the first time I've ever been told about any of the actual signage regulations at all. I'm just trying to make a living here.”

He understands he will have to reduce his window signage by "more than half than what's on there - it's going to cost me a lot of money”.

Mr Lee said the council had not just targeted his store but "a lot of other stores in this area” and one larger nearby business had "every single window covered” by signage.

Council development assessment manager Kerri Coyle said the audit to date had examined businesses in Noosa Junction, Hastings Street as well as the industrial estate, with the latter having the greatest non-compliance.

Ms Coyle said the council has noticed that the amount of signage on display in Noosa has started to creep up over time, "especially during the amalgamated” council days. She said it was important in Noosa to protect our local streetscapes as they "really add to our towns and villages”.

Ms Coyle said audit officers are asking traders to name a timeframe, with a general deadline of 6-12 months to comply. Gympie Tce is the next area in line for a measure up.

She said signage regulations had been around since the 1990s and urged all new businesses to contact the council for an information pack.