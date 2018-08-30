A smart day out for puppy love

SMART WORK: St Andrew's Anglican College is right behind the Smart Pups cause.

SMART Pup power is taking over Peregian and St Andrew's Anglican College proved the clever location to launch tomorrow's Poochies @ Peregian.

Monday saw some furry friends and their trainers welcomed to school to promote the big day out to raise funds towards training assistance dogs for special needs children.

Smart Pups operations manager Janelle Denny along with three trainers attended assembly with four assistance dogs in training, to raise awareness about the organisation. Ms Denny said with no government funding, fundraisers like Poochies @ Peregian were crucial.

"The dogs we train can assist all kinds of children including those with autism, kids who may suffer from seizures and mobility problems,” she said.

St Andrew's Head of Choral and Poochies co-ordinator Savanna Griechen said the event would see community collaboration for a great cause.

"This is an opportunity for St Andrew's and our Music Department to raise funds and awareness while nurturing connections with community organisations,” Ms Griechen said.

"The number of donors has been overwhelming this year and we have them to thank for what will be a wonderful event.”

Poochies @ Peregian will be held from 8-10.30am on the front Oval of St Andrew's Anglican College.

Entry is $6 per dog or $6 per human if you do not own a dog, and there will be a raffle held for the chance to win $200 to win great prizes.