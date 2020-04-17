Menu
Noosa public spaces during coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic: Pirate Park at Noosaville is closed.
News

A sneak peak around Noosa while everyone’s home

Michele Sternberg
17th Apr 2020 9:00 AM
FOR those who have not left the house in a few weeks, the Noosa we know and love is looking quite different.

There are noticeably fewer cars on the roads and it’s lovely to see more people out walking their dogs and riding bikes, often with the entire family in tow.

Noosa Spit Recreation Reserve.
It’s even possible to nab a park in Hastings St and there are empty carparks aplenty throughout the Woods.

Noosa public spaces during coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Plenty of parking spaces at the Noosa Spit Recreation Reserve (Claude Batten Drive).
At the other end of Hastings St, surfers jostle for the limited number of carparks near the Noosa National Park entrance as that carpark remains closed to vehicles.

Along the Noosa River, the playground equipment has been cordoned off, as have the picnic tables and barbecues, in a bid to discourage public gatherings.

Fitness equipment along the Noosa River is off-limits, although exercise (walking, running) is encouraged.
The exercise equipment is also well wrapped and unusable, so while it’s OK to be out walking, jogging or riding your bike, the public facilities are off limits.

The same measures have been put in place by the council at parks throughout the Noosa Shire, following directives by the State and Federal Governments in their efforts to minimise the spread of ­coronavirus.

Parking at Noosa National Park is closed.
Signs have been installed by Noosa Council to explain the closures.

