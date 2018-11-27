A soulful remembrance

Zonta Noosa will lay 52 pair of shoes along Noosa River to commemorate victims of domestic violence.

ZONTA Club of Noosa are taking a stand against domestic violence, one pair of shoes at a time.

Around 52 pairs of shoes will line Gympie Terrace's riverbank this Sunday for Shoes on the Noosa River in memory of women killed in domestic violence incidents across Australia.

The monument is part of 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, an international campaign that aims to inspire action and end violence against women and girls worldwide.

On average in Australia one woman dies a week as a result of domestic violence and event organiser Margie Fisher said this will be a symbolic way to honour their memory and remember the person, not the statistic.

"Each shoe is about the symbolic think that there was a woman that is no longer with us,” she said.

Noosa's event is inspired by the Shoes on the Danube monument in Budapest, which pays tribute to those killed by the fascists in World War Two.

"I was in Budapest earlier this year and saw this monument and it was very moving,” Ms Fisher said.

"It made me think about all the people affected by domestic violence and for me the symbolism was very strong.”

Zonta is prolific in campaigning for women and in addition to the 2018 Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women campaign will match Zonta International's efforts to help end child marriage, a problem affecting more than 12 million girls worldwide.

Over the past 25 years the local club has raised more than $550,000 for local projects to help women.

Zonta was also largely involved in Noosa's first sanctioned White Ribbon Walk which took place along Gympie Terrace last Friday.

"There was a good turn out from various groups. It was pleasing so so the men their too,” Ms Fisher said.

Shoes on the Noosa River will happen from 9:30am at Quota Park, near the Boathouse, and people are invited to come throughout the day to reflect on the moving symbolism.