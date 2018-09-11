A sparkling way to spend your day

A sparking afternoon at the VIP launch of Champagne Lunch at Noosa Beach House.

EVERYBODY loves an excuse to dress up and click a bottomless bubbly glass with friends and The Champagne Lunch offers just that.

Noosa Beach House launched its first Champagne Lunch at a VIP event last Saturday.

Each weekend across spring and summer the popular restaurant will hold the lunches and Noosa Beach House head chef Peter Kuruvita said it is perfect to bring in the new season.

"It's a nice way to segue into spring and summer,” he said.

"As the weather changes it's important we change too and we thought why not do a cascading champagne lunch.”

"We have also created a four-course meal and the food designed to be paired with the champagne.”

LUNCH DATE: Peter Kuruvita has teamed up with Moet. Caitlin Zerafa

Having teamed up with Moet and Chandon, the cascading lunches offer a choice of Moet, Veuve Clicquot or Dom Pérignon to pair with the best of local produce on a plate.

Sofitel marketing and communication manager Susan Davis said it is a great way to bring people together.

"It's really trying to focus on special occasions, birthday's and ladies lunches,” she said.

"Everyone can dress up and bring the girls, or guys together.”

"A lot of cities are doing similar lunches but it is a first for Noosa.”

Guests can choose their champagne package, which includes the meal and unlimited bubbles.

Prices begin at $99 for the Moet lunch and a non-alcoholic option is also available.

The Champagne Lunch kicks off this Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4pm.

For reservations, call 54494754.