A special experience at Pomona's Majestic

THE Mwangaza Experience is coming to the Majestic Theatre in Pomona on Thursday.

The Mwangaza Children's Choir is an inspiring group of talented children aged 8-12 who are dedicated to sharing the gospel of hope through song, dance and their testimonies.

Mwangaza is a Swahili word for "shining light”.

Based in Gaba, Uganda, the choir tours as a ministry of Africa Renewal Ministries to share a special message of hope through original authentic Ugandan song and dance.

In keeping with the philosophy of the choir entry is free and there will be a Love Offering at the end of the show where donations will be received to cover costs and to assist the Ugandan orphans.

The choir will also be visiting Pomona State School and doing a short performance for the students.

They will also have a play with the local students at the school.

The event is taking place at 6pm on Thursday at the famous theatre.

Visit www.themajestic theatre.com.au or call Cherry on 54852330 for further information.