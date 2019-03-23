A spectacular dance journey

INSPIRED: Voyage, by Neo Vida Dance Company, is at The J on April 5 and 6.

INSPIRED: Voyage, by Neo Vida Dance Company, is at The J on April 5 and 6.

NEO Vida's project Control performed at The J in 2018 was a brilliantly authentic drama presented in contemporary dance sequences.

It was a story based performance supported by background videos to help viewers understand the stories behind the dance choreographies.

Neo Vida's upcoming production Voyage uses well known paintings as the background to their dance interpretations.

The concept of Voyage translates the subject matter or narrative content of varied paintings into an expression of dance choreographies.

The paintings are the inspiration and storyline for the production.

Costumes and characters within the dance will evoke the figures, landscapes and emotions in the paintings and will faithfully refer to the textures and colours of the chosen artwork.

By celebrating painters and combining the definitions of artists across media and performance art, Neo Vida's performance of Voyage has begun.

This event will promote the growth of Neo Vida as an independent dance company. showcasing local talent.

details

WHAT: Voyage by Neo Vida Dance Company

WHEN: April 5 and 6, 6.30pm

WHERE: The J

TICKETS: $30 adult / $25 concession/$20 child Under-13

BUY: www.thej.com.au, 5329 6560