A splash of pink on Noosa Sound

GO PINK: Hazel Ladyman in the 2016 Paddle in Pink. Contributed

DON'T be alarmed if you see a sea of pink this Sunday.

BICSUP Paddle in Pink is happening again along Noosa Sound and event organiser Lachlan Stevens said the effort and involvement of participants make the day so memorable.

"It's always great seeing everyone out in their pink,” he said.

"The effort people go to is phenomenal.

"I think for a lot of people they dress up in memory of a loved one or someone they know going through cancer.”

The event is in it's fourth year and there will be big prizes up for grabs from the sponsor BICSUP.

"Most importantly it's about promoting awareness and raising funds,” Mr Stevens said.

"It would be great to wake up and cancer be a thing of the past.”

Past major prize winner and contender for three years, Hazel Ladyman, is looking forward to another morning of pink fun.

"It's an amazing sight to see so many people on the river in one spot,” Ms Ladyman said.

"I love the colourfulness and it's a really happy thing and there are always lots of kids out and dogs on boards.”

Ms Ladyman was diagnosed with breast cancer five years ago, but lucky for her it was detected early and treatment was successful.

"It came completely out of the blue in a routine check-up. It is so important to get yourself checked.”

While the Paddle in Pink only comes round once a year, Ms Ladyman is part of a weekly therapeutic recreation group every Wednesday at 7:30am.

"It's a really lovely regular thing to have in my schedule and a little oasis in the week,” she said.

"You get to meet people and go through your stuff with them and they really understand because they have been through it too.”

"It's something I'd never thought of before, stand up paddling. I'd never been particularly active.”

Ms Ladyman said she is grateful for the work of Lachlan Stevens and his family for the event and weekly paddle.