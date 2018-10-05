A splash of pink to show support

GO PINK: Cancer patient and Paddle in Pink participant Debbie Riley with event organiser Lachlan Stevens and event patron MP Sandy Bolton.

NOOSA will be a sea of colour on October 14 for the annual BICSUP Paddle in Pink.

Patients, survivors and families look forward to the fundraiser as a reason to get out and raise money for a cause impacting thousands of women nationwide.

Melbourne mother of two and cancer patient Debbie Riley will journey up to Noosa next week for the paddle, something she has done every year.

"It is such a great event,” Ms Riley said.

"Paddle in Pink makes me smile and you see everyone out on the water just enjoying themselves.”

Ms Riley was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2003 and after treatment was nine years cancer free. Then in 2016 she was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

"They found a tumour the size of a passionfruit and I had brain surgery to remove it. Then they found more and I had full brain radiation which worked really well.”

Unfortunately for Ms Riley, more inoperable tumours were found and after stereotactic radiation she was put on different variations of chemotherapy.

"I just fight the fight.”

"I have 20-year-old twin boys and it has been hard on them but they always say to me 'mum get up and go, get up and move' and I want to live too.”

Paddle in Pink raises money for National Breast Cancer Foundation.

"It's for research to ensure people like me can live,” Ms Riley said.

"One day they will find a cure.”

"There are so many people touched by it, it's not just about the person going through it but about the family as well.”

"It's giving them something so they can give back.”

In what has bee a difficult few months setting affairs in order, Ms Riley is looking forward to the event where her boys will participate with her for the first time.

"You just need to live a day as it comes.”

To register or donate to the event visit paddleinpink.gofundraise.com.au.