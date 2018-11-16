A steady A- river rating for Noosa's waterways

MAGIC RIVER: The Noosa River looking liquid gold as captured by one of our local photographers Lance Hunt.

NOOSA catchment has retained its Healthy Waterways report card top rating after tying with the central Moreton Bay section for an A- score, with the freshwater creeks improving from fair to good.

The overall waterways community benefit also remained steady at four-and-a-half stars while the Maroochy catchment scored a B- with three-and-half-stars and Mooloolah a C+ with three-and-a-half-stars.

However the report found the overall Noosa catchment condition declined slightly but remain in the excellent category. The pollutant loads increased due to an sediment loads and nutrients generated from the land.

The creek health improvements were helped by good bug community health at the Ringtail Creek site contributed to this improvement.

"Stream bank vegetation and wetland extent remain excellent in the freshwater reaches of the catchment,” the report card said.

"The extent of wetland habitat in the estuary also remains excellent, which is critical for maintaining the productive commercial and recreational fisheries that the community relies on.

"The water quality of the estuary and estuarine lakes remains excellent however total nitrogen increased slightly and water clarity decreased throughout the reaches downstream of Lake Cootharaba, including Lake Cooroibah and the lower Noosa estuary.”

The report card suggested the decline may be related to groundwater influence and recommended further investigation.

The waterway benefit rating saw "extremely high numbers of residents (80 per cent)” satisfied with their local waterways (compared with 50 per cent for all SEQ)”.

"Residents report they value their local waterways for recreation,” the report said with 53 per cent of residents spending recreation time at local waterways at least weekly.

"The top activities include walking or running (74 days/year), enjoying nature (42 days/year), swimming (26 days/year), cycling (11 days/year), picnics/ barbecues (seven days/year), surfing/sail boarding (six days/year) and rowing/ kayaking (six days/year).

Mayor Tony Wellington said his council would take a closer look at sediment and nutrient levels to see if the results may have been affected by the weather.

"For example, there may have been more wind over the past year,” he said.

"Certainly the issue of sediment in the river system needs to be better understood. Some scientific investigation into this issue is being carried out with the support of the Noosa Biosphere Reserve Foundation.

"We look forward to seeing those results in the new year.”

Cr Wellington said the high waterway benefit rating clearly demonstrated the importance of the Noosa River system in the lives of local residents and businesses.

"Noosa Council will soon make the latest draft of our Noosa River Management Plan available for comment, and we hope many Noosa residents will take the time to respond.

The Noosa River is a very important natural asset, and council wants to ensure it remains healthy and productive into the distant future.”