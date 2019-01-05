A stroke of adoption luck to come for cats

One of the eight black cats up for adoption at RSPCA Noosa.

One of the eight black cats up for adoption at RSPCA Noosa. Caitlin Zerafa

LUCK may be about to change for eight black cats waiting patiently for their 'furever' homes.

Mia, Scarlet, Jacana, Harry, Juda, Lucy and four-month-old brothers Josh and Sam are temporarily calling RSPCA Noosa home, but don't be so quick to dismiss them as apparently it's not unlucky to have a black cat now.

"Black cats are known to be lucky now, where as once upon a time they were said to be unlucky,” Noosa shelter manager Nicole Cleary said.

The shelter also has several black dogs and a black guinea pig named George.

With the Christmas period behind us, it can often be a busy time for animal shelters for unwanted animals, however Ms Cleary said this season they have not seen the usual influx.

"I think people are being much more responsible and are knowing what they are getting into with pet ownership,” she said.

Ms Cleary also wanted to extend her thanks to the community for donations prior to Christmas.

"We had children bring their pocket money and people brought dog treats and even tea and coffee for the volunteers,” she said.

"People brought us chocolate and new stationery which is great because that's more money we can put into the

animals.

"We also had school groups, individuals and families donate.”

RSPCA will hold a statewide adoption day at Brisbane Convention Centre on January 12 from 9am-3pm.