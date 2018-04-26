A stunning, timeless design

THIS brand-new, award-nominated designer, resort-styled residence is perched on one and a half acres in a private and secluded gated estate enclave surrounded by tranquil rainforest and bushland surrounds.

Lot 4 is the diamond in the crown jewel of this private seven homed estate Kia Ora, situated only a few minutes drive to Buderim's hill-top CBD restaurants, schools and some of the best beaches on the Sunshine Coast at Mooloolaba, Alex, and Buddina.

This breathtaking, classy residence truly needs to be seen to be believed boasting two separate wings, one ideal for guests, family and friends or perfect as a teenage retreat.

The other is the ultimate his and hers retreat escape, all meeting up in the spacious open-planed living areas spilling to a superb covered outdoor entertainment area, barbecue, pool house, and a resort pool with an amazing Buderim basalt stone waterfall and lighting feature surrounds for special night time entertaining .

The central gourmet kitchen boasts every feature put on your ultimate bucket list, like a Liebherr integrated fridge-freezer, top-of-the-line Miele dishwasher, stone bench tops, induction hot plate, wine racks, mark-proof laminate cupboards, butlers pantry, soft-close drawers, loads and loads of storage and wave-sensor lighting.

The master suit boasts an ensuite with floor-to-ceiling marble tiles, plunge bath with rainforest outlook, heated towel rails, glass panels, dumper showerhead and his-and-hers walk-in robe with shoe racks.

The master suite also accesses and overlooks the resort pool and waterfall. Only an on-site inspection will reveal just how spectacular and special this Kia Ora property really is.

TANAWHA

Lot 4/84 Taylors Rd

5 Bed, 4 Bath, 3 Car, Pool

Features: Award-nominated designer resort-styled residence on 0.6ha, two separate wings, covered outdoor entertaining area, pool house, gourmet kitchen, ducted air-conditioning, barbecue, security gate

Price: Contact agent

Agent: Jason Arnott at Cube Real Estate

Contact: 0411 644 864

Inspection: Saturday 1.30-2.30pm