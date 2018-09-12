A stunning, timeless design

SITUATED on about 627sq m level land this classic cottage built circa 1960 is brimming with character and charm.

Displaying an elegant fusion of traditional period charm with quality modern updates, this welcoming home enjoys privacy, convenience and all the ease of family living. It is peacefully set, a stroll from the river, shops/cafes and multiple schools.

Cook up a storm in the generous modern kitchen while you watch the kids play in the kids room or the backyard. There is plenty of space for the addition of a pool which would complement the entertaining deck perfectly.

Enjoy the expansive living areas and separate kids play area which can also be used as a study or garage. An oversized main suite is complete with ensuite, parents retreat and balcony.

Characteristic cues such as stained glass windows pop up throughout the home giving a hint toward the era it was built.

A separate self-contained unit comprises of a single bedroom, bathroom, lounge plus kitchenette and carport.

A short level walk to parks, river access at the end of the street, close to shops, cafes and schools.

It provides the perfect living space for teenagers or family, alternatively it could be a great source of income as an Air BNB rental.

TEWANTIN

126 George St

4 Bed 3 Bath 1 Car

Features: Classic circa 1960 cottage on level 627sq m. Open plan living, dining and family room opening directly onto garden entertaining and deck. Modern kitchen

Price: Price guide $850,000

Agent: Reed & Co

Contact: Adrian Reed 0409 446 955, Monique Sommer 0433 641 158

Inspection: Saturday 12-12.30pm September 15