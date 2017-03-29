A sustained Elanda plan

ELANDA UPGRADE: The facilities at Elanda Point may be about to get a major revamp.

AN ECO tour operator is excited by plans to revamp one of Noosa's most loved camping areas to create a world-class tourism facility.

Wade Batty, from the Discovery Group, intends to transform the Elanda Point campground site, complete with glamping tents and a re-furbished education centre.

Mr Batty said other plans for the site included revitalising current infrastructure by the introduction of new ablution blocks and communal facilities including a jetty, for a project that already had "in principle approval” from the State Government.

Mr Batty aims to invest a substantial amount at Elanda.

"At some point in time the investment in infrastructure is required to deliver long-term sustainable outcomes,” Mr Batty said.

"This is one of those occasions.

"It must be understood my company already has current legal right of access to deliver commercial tour operations in Cooloola National Park and adequate capacity to undertake future operations,” Mr Batty said.

He said the current education centre will be upgraded to provide for a unique curriculum program for schools to re-invigorate the education market.

"We aim to manage the site sustainably, provide outstanding services and to improve the facilities for campers, without detracting from the spectacular natural ambience of the property. We are committed to create a world-class eco-tourism facility at Elanda.”

Mr Batty said his proposal was to revamp the current 1500 tour trips a year on boats which are designed to reduce boat wash.

He said Discovery had received overwhelming support from many key stakeholders, including Tourism Minister Kate Jones, Noosa MP Glen Elmes plus state, regional and local tourism organisations.

Mr Elmes said he gave this project his full support, including the jetty, and said the new operation would remove annual vessel movements from the lower reaches of the river.

Tourism Noosa chair Steve McPharlin gave "strong support” to Discovery's proposal, which aligns with his group's sustainable destination action plan, while Tourism and Events Queensland's Rick Hamilton said, if approved, the redevelopment would provide additional tourism experiences and enhance "signature experiences”.